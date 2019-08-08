Multiple restaurants strike out during surprise health inspections

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Plumbing, pests, and poor building conditions led to emergency closures for four restaurants in four counties when health inspectors visited last week.

In Duval County, Casa Maria on Third Street in Jacksonville Beach briefly shut down because of plumbing issues. The restaurant had a floor drain under the dishwasher that was backed up with wastewater. Five flies and dirty shelves in the cooler led to more citations. The restaurant reopened once the plumbing was fixed later that day.

VIEW INSPECTION REPORT: Casa Maria Authentic Mexican

In Alachua County, Kevin's Kitchen has been closed since it failed an inspection last week.

Records show pest control was called after nearly 30 live roaches were found crawling around the kitchen - some of them were even in a container of seasoning, tea bags and coffee.

During a follow-up inspection, inspectors found the business had removed the closure sign; they issued another high priority violation.

VIEW INSPECTION REPORT: Kevin's Kitchen

The Gelato Company and Eatery on Southeast 1 Avenue in Gainesville got the order to close after more than two dozen rodent droppings were spotted in the kitchen. Inspectors also found four dead roaches and damage on the walls inside. It reopened later that day and has since passed a follow-up inspection.

VIEW INSPECTION REPORT: Gelato Company and Eatery

The McDonald's on Nature Walk Parkway in St. Augustine closed for a day. It's going through renovations and inspectors say construction dust was settling in the kitchen. A high priority violation was issued and the staff got to work with securing the kitchen. It reopened the next day.

VIEW INSPECTION REPORT: McDonald's

