Surf's up: Big changes coming to The Surf Restaurant & Beach Motel

AMELIA ISLAND, Fla. - Folks in Amelia Island and Fernandina Beach may need to change their weekend plans.

After decades of service, The Surf Restaurant, Bar and Beach Motel on South Fletcher Avenue is closed for renovations.

A typical Friday night at The Surf Restaurant usually includes lots of music, singing and dancing. But those sounds have been replaced with bulldozers ripping through the roof and deck of the restaurant.

In this week’s Restaurant Report, the general manager shared what’s in store for the popular restaurant and bar.

"People don't want the old to go, but the old is getting dilapidated," said Joey Ledet, general manager of The Surf Restaurant and Motel. "We're very sad to have to do it, but we're very excited about bringing a brand new deck to the restaurant."

Ledet said the much-needed makeover has been in the works for more than a year.

"We're actually tearing the deck down that's been built since the late '70s and going to build a bigger deck with the restaurant," Ledet said.

The new deck will feature more than 200 covered seats and a 40-seat bar, with the goal of cutting down on wait times. It will also offers a covered stage for performers.

The torn-down counters and empty shelves in the dining room will turn into The Surf’s Up Café. The menu will include smoothies, organic coffee, ice cream and sandwiches.

"We are excited about the next chapter in the long history of The Surf. We are particularly grateful for the support we have received from our local customers," reads a statement from The Surf Restaurant and Beach Motel owner reads.

Some guests were sad to see the deck torn to pieces, but they are excited about the upgrades.

The new deck and complete makeover are expected to wrap up in the spring. In the meantime, The Surf Beach Motel will remain open.

