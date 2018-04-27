The Surf Restaurant set to reopen soon in Amelia Island

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. - A popular Amelia Island restaurant and hangout is almost ready to reopen after undergoing a three-month-long renovation to give the old place a new look.

For decades, the iconic blue and white building known as The Surf has been hard to miss for those driving along South Fletcher Avenue.

But regulars may notice some major changes after the makeover, including an ice cream counter that welcomes guests into the cafe, where the dining room used to be.

General manager Joey Ledet said the restaurant has been serving food since 1957. Over the years, it's become a piece of history -- like Frank Sinatra or vinyl records.

"Your grandpa knew about it, your mom knows about it and now we know about it," he said.

Ledet wants to keep the memories growing, but said doing so meant undertaking a major facelift.

The demolition began in December. Three months later, the pile of rubble is brimming with life, complete with refurbished walls, flooring and a place to grab some ice cream.

Now, it has more of a family-friendly atmosphere.

"It's kind of an all-in-one ice cream, coffee and smoothie bowls, and it's really neat," Ledet said. "So it's really beachy oriented. You can grab 'em and go grab an ice cream and go to the beach."

While the renovation has been a major setback for business, Ledet chalked it up to a risk worth taking.

"We wanted to do it right," he said. "We didn't want to rush it or just piece it together."

An exact date for the grand reopening has not yet been set. But Ledet anticipates the diner will open in early May with the deck set to open in June.

