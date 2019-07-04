Where to eat on the 4th of July

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Many of you are probably planning a backyard cookout for the Fourth of July but sometimes things don't always go as planned. If you end up ditching the grill and decide to eat out, here are the places you'll want to check out or avoid.

Hungry bargain-hunters headed up to the Pecan Park Flea market may need to look elsewhere for food. Station No. 2 temporarily shut down for the second time in just weeks. Once again, inspectors found rodent droppings- 45 of them throughout the floors and under a drink machine. The business was also cited for slimy gaskets. Station No.1 also had a repeat closure. Inspectors say this time, more than 200 rodent droppings were found throughout the business. At last check, both takeout stations were still shut down.

If you're looking to snag some freebies, a number of restaurants are offering deals to celebrate the Fourth. Outback Steakhouse is saluting servicemen and women, police officers, firefighters and first responders with 20% off their check. Krispy Kreme Reward members can get a free dozen of Glazed donuts with the purchase of a dozen others. 4 Rivers Smokehouse is offering a free classic sandwich to all military members, veterans and first responders. All you need is a valid ID.

