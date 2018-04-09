Roses tossed to comfort grieving families

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Family members of those who have lost their lives to violent crime are coming together Monday to honor and remember them.

The Justice Coalition is kicking off National Crime Victims’ Rights Week with the annual Tossing of the Roses event.

The event brings comfort and healing to families who have lost a loved one to violent crime.



While a rose may seem like just a flower to some, it's a cherished symbol of remembrance for the people in our community who have lost loved ones.

"It's very comforting to know there are so many people there who understand what you're going through and what you're dealing with," said Steven Rowe. He plans on attending Monday night’s event and it won’t be his first time.

His son, Daniel Rowe, was robbed, shot, and killed outside the Riverside restaurant where he worked nearly three years ago.

Daniel Rowe

Rowe said it brings some measure of comfort, knowing his family is not alone in the grief.

"One of the ladies there once told me that we're the family that is growing too fast. And nobody needs to be a part of, but we all stay together," said Rowe.



With multiple murders reported last year, the Justice Coalition family continues to grow and the list of people being honored at the event is getting longer. Rowe said it means everything knowing that help is out there.



"I can't thank the Justice Coalition enough. My wife and I are very blessed to have them on our side getting through this," said Rowe.



The Tossing of the Roses event takes place at the Jacksonville Landing and begins at 7 p.m. Monday.



News4Jax anchor Kent Justice will be there to give opening remarks.

