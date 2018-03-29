Man arrested in sexual assault of a minor at FSCJ

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.. - A man has been arrested in the sexual assault of a boy at the Downtown campus of Florida State College of Jacksonville, according to police.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said Marvin Lee Haugabrook, 61, was arrested Thursday for sexual battery in the assault of a 15-year-old boy on Feb. 20.

Police released a surveillance image Tuesday in the hopes of identifying the man involved. The incident was reported to have happened in a bathroom at the college's downtown campus on West State Street, according to a Sheriff's Office incident report.

News of the incident became public after a viewer contacted the I-TEAM over concerns about possible crimes at Stillwell Middle School on the Westside. A request of JSO incident reports involving students included the report of last month's sexual battery on a middle school student at FSCJ.

Learning of the assault prompted several questions, including why it took JSO a week to report the assault to school officials and why police did not alert the public immediately. The Sheriff's Office issued this statement Tuesday afternoon:

The victim told police he was in the men's restroom near Building A when a stranger approached. A security guard interrupted a brief confrontation and told the man to leave. The victim said that once the security guard left, the stranger pushed him into a bathroom stall and forced him to perform a sex act, then threatened him.

The boy didn't report the incident until the next day, when he became upset at school.

Students, faculty and staff at the Florida State College of Jacksonville were alerted through email and posted bulletins across campus more than a week after the attack, when the college was made aware of the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office investigation.

"FSCJ is dismayed by the unfortunate report of an incident that took place at one of our campuses. We pride ourselves on keeping a safe learning and working environment for our students, faculty and staff, including improved security measures and training opportunities for our College community. Upon notification by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) about the reported incident, FSCJ immediately notified the students, faculty and staff of the reported incident via email and posted bulletins on campus. We will continue to assist the JSO with their investigation as needed until a suspect has been identified." - Jill Johnson, college spokeswoman.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.