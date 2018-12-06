Security guard shoots suspected robber on Jacksonville's Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police say a man who tried to rob a Westside business Thursday was stopped in his tracks when a security guard shot him.

Officers from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office were dispatched to the Cyber Spot game room on 103rd Street around midnight. When they arrived, they found a suspected robber with a gunshot wound to his stomach. Investigators said he tried to rob the business and pepper-sprayed a security guard before he was shot by the guard.

A second suspect was also identified by witnesses. She was questioned by detectives as part of the investigation.

The security guard told News4Jax he has never experienced anything like this. He said everyone inside the game room was unharmed and nothing was stolen. While he wasn't injured, his eyes were still irritated from the pepper spray attack.

News4Jax used JSO's crime-mapping system and found several crimes have taken place within a half-mile radius in the past six months, including a shooting in August where Heidi Villanueva, 7, was killed just a few feet away in the same plaza.

