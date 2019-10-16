Sentencing hearing for teen who admitted to killing grandmother

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 17-year-old who admitted to killing his grandmother nearly two years ago will appear in front of a Duval County judge for his sentencing hearing Wednesday.

Logan Mott was 15 years old when he was charged with second-degree murder in the November 2017 death of his grandmother, Kristina French. She was found buried in a shallow grave in her son's yard Nov. 24, the same day Mott was stopped at the Canadian border driving French's car with an arsenal of guns and a bloody knife.

Court documents show he's facing 15 to 40 years in prison after he confessed and pleaded guilty to second-degree murder last month. Mott gave up the right to have a judge or jury.

Under the terms of his plea, Mott can serve his sentence in a juvenile facility until he's 21. He will then be transferred to an adult facility to serve the remainder of his sentence.

According to the Medical Examiner's report, the autopsy found French died of a gunshot wound to the head. She also had a series of stab wounds on her head, shoulder, and both hands.

Court records from August show evidence surfaced against the teen suggesting he was suicidal, had a drinking problem and was accused of raping his ex-girlfriend.

