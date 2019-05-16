Sheriff Daniels' ex-lover: 'What I've done, that was wrong'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Cierra Smith, arrested earlier this month for stalking Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels after the two had a long relationship, came forward Thursday to set the record straight about their affair.

"I will say that what I have done, on my own, I can own up and I can apologize (for) and say what I have done that was wrong of me," Smith said.

Smith said her affair with Daniels began in 2013 when she was a 21-year-old Jacksonville Sheriff's Office corrections officer and he was 48 and chief of the jail.

Micolucci: When you started that relationship did you know he had a wife?

Smith: I did.

Micolucci: Were you married?

Smith: I was not married.

Micolucci: And he was your boss?

Smith: He was.

Smith would later marry another man she said was unhappy about her relationship with Daniels and reported it to JSO, which prompted her to be demoted to desk duty at the jail last September.

"And from that point on, being that he brought the sheriff’s name into it, of course, it drew big attention," Smith said. "And from that point on, as my case went on and investigations and things that my husband kept releasing to JSO, it just kept growing bigger and bigger and bigger, until now, when it has basically exploded. It’s out."

There were allegations Smith and Daniels were intimate on JSO property while on the job. She denies that, saying it was strictly personal. Smith's attorney provided photos of Daniels and Smith vacationing together last fall in Costa Rica. Smith provided the I-TEAM flight records for the trip and a ticket to Universal Studios that be bought for her.

She said Daniels also gave her cash.

"Over the years, it was well over $30,000," Smith said. "It was either, 'Hey, Darryl, I need money,' and he would send it, or it was, 'Hey, this needs to be paid,' and he would pay it."

The investigation soured the relationship, although she said they have been intimate in recent months.

On May 6, Daniels accused Smith of stalking him with a gun in her car. He reportedly asked his deputies to arrest her. She said it was supposed to be a meeting to talk about things, but she believes the sheriff set her up.

"I have been painted in the light of a stalker. I’ve been painted in the light of a psycho with a gun. I’ve been painted as this evil person," Smith said. "I just want to make sure that my name is cleared up, that, for one I’m not a stalker. Never been a stalker to anybody and I’m not trying to bring any harm to nobody."

Smith said she’s licensed to carry a gun as a permit holder and a corrections officer. She said her 7-year-old daughter was in the car at the time.

Micolucci: Did you ever or do you currently want to hurt Darryl Daniels, his family, his reputation, anyone involved?

Smith: At no point in time did I ever want to or do I ever want to hurt his wife, him or anybody else that is associated with him.

Earlier Thursday, Daniels told News4ax that Smith was recently Baker Acted and questioned her credibility. Smith said she was taken to the hospital at the beginning of May because she was stressed out and upset about possibly losing her job, but she was not officially Baker Acted. She talked to a therapist and spent the night. She says she is not a danger to herself or anyone else.

Smith is currently on administrative leave from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, which has recommended her for termination.

Smith claims that despite the public embarrassment and stress, she has no ill will toward Daniels. She just wants this chapter closed.

"We are both adults and we both have to own up to it," Smith said. "So pushing it on one person or pushing it toward somebody else is not the way that we're going to get this resolved at this point."

Asked if she thinks Daniels should continue to be sheriff, Smith said she doesn't think his personal life has anything to do with his work ethic or the way he conducts himself in Clay County.

There are also allegations Smith is pregnant. She would not confirm or deny that, but she said if there is a baby, it's not Daniels'.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.