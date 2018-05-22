Missing woman's mother makes emotional plea for information

YULEE, Fla. - Hours before a Tuesday evening vigil for a missing Nassau County woman who disappeared more than a week ago, her mother begged anyone with information about her daughter's disappearance to come forward.

The emotional plea came during a news conference Tuesday afternoon, during which Sheriff Bill Leeper announced that deputies have reason to believe Joleen Cummings "is not alive" and they have a suspect in custody.

"We are all heartbroken," said Anne Johnson, Cumming's mother.

Cummings, a mother of three children, was last seen leaving work at Tangles Hair Salon on State Road 200 on May 12. The 34-year-old was reported missing May 14, the day after she didn't pick up her three children from her ex-husband.

"Sunday (May 13) was a special day. Not only Mother's Day, but it was her birthday," Johnson said. "She was born on Mother's Day."

As she fought back tears, Johnson talked about Cummings' love for her children.

"Her children were her life," she said.

Johnson believes somebody out there knows something, and asked for the public to assist law enforcement agencies by being their eyes and their ears.

"I beg you, as a mother, to please keep coming forward with any information that you have -- no matter how small," Johnson said. "Help with any possible leads that can help locate my daughter, for my three grandchildren who miss her so much. We want closure."

She also made another request of the public.

"There's one thing I believe with all my heart. It's prayer," Johnson said. "Help pray. Pray to bring our family closure."

The vigil for Cummings is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday at Journey Church of Yulee.

Anyone with information that would help investigators find Cummings or aid in the case is asked to contact the Nassau County Sheriff's Office at 904-548-4005 or First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

