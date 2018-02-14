18-year-old South Florida high school shooter in custody; 'numerous' deaths

Students are brought out of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School after a shooting at the school that reportedly killed and injured multiple people Wednesday in Parkland, Florida.

PARKLAND, Fla. - A shooter opened fire at a Florida high school Wednesday, killing "numerous" people, sending students running out into the streets and SWAT team members swarming in before authorities took the shooter into custody.

Frantic parents rushed to the scene and ambulances converged in front of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Live footage showed emergency workers appearing to treat possibly wounded people on the sidewalks.

The Broward County Sheriff's Office tweeted Wednesday afternoon that "so far we have at least 14 victims." The tweet added: "Victims have been and continue to be transported to Broward Health Medical Center and Broward Health North hospital."

Broward County Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie said there were "numerous fatalities."

"It is a horrific situation." Runcie said, "It is a horrible day for us."

Coral Springs Commissioner Dan Daley also told WPLG-TV there were multiple fatalities. The Broward County Sheriff's Office tweeted that there were at least 14 victims, but didn't said how many had died.

The Broward County Sheriff's Office said the shooter, who a federal law enforcement source identified as 18-year-old Nicolas Cruz, was in custody. Broward's sheriff said he was a former student.

News helicopters show a young man a short distance from the school being placed in a police car, then taken back out and transported by ambulance to a hospital.

"This is the worst of all possible outcomes," Sen. Bill Nelson, D-Florida, said. "It is a bad day for Florida and the country, because we keep going through these kinds of tragic mass shootings. We know that there are a number of injured."

Ambulances converged on the school as emergency workers appeared to be treating possibly wounded people on the sidewalks.

Television footage showed police in olive fatigues, with weapons drawn, entering the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, then dozens of children frantically running and walking quickly out. A police officer waved the students on, urging them to quickly evacuate the school.

Some students exited the building in single-file rows with hands raised overhead to show they carried no weapons. Others held onto other students as they made their way out past helmeted police in camouflage with weapons drawn.

Parent John Obin said his son, a freshman at the school where the shooting erupted, was in class when he heard several shots. The father says his son advised that teachers quickly rushed students out of the school. He adds the boy told his father that he walked by two people on the ground motionless -- and apparently dead -- as students rushed outside.

"This is a really good school, and now it's like a war zone," Obin said.

Caesar Figueroa said his 16-year-old daughter texted him that she was hidden inside a closet at school with friends: "She was in a classroom and she heard gunshots by the window. She and her friends ran into the closet."

Figueroa, who works five minutes from the school, said he was one of the first parents to arrive at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

Another parent, Beth Feingold, said her daughter sent a text at 2:32 p.m. saying "We're on code red. I'm fine." But she then sent another text soon afterward saying, "Mom, I'm so scared." The girl was later able to escape the school unharmed.

Coral Springs police said on Twitter that there is an "active police scene" at the school."

"Do not call 911 unless an emergency," the tweet said. "Nothing further."

Emergency medical personnel pulled stretchers from the backs of ambulances as police cars surrounded the parking lot. At least two people were seen being wheeled to the ambulance on a gurney.

Upon learning of the shooting Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis directed his law enforcement division to offer resources and is coordinating emergency response assets at the statewide level.

The White House canceled its daily press briefing because of the shooting. President Donald Trump spoke with Florida Gov. Rick Scott and sent a tweet that the White House is "working closely with law enforcement on the terrible Florida school shooting."

He earlier tweeted his condolences to the families of the victims.

