Things to know about the South Florida school shooting

Students file out of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High on Wednesday, Feb. 14, following a school shooting.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Multiple people are dead following a school shooting Wednesday at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland, Florida, authorities confirmed.

Broward County Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie told reporters in a televised news briefing that there were "numerous fatalities," but did not go into detail.

Officers on scene took an unidentified individual into custody as of 3:45 p.m. and could be seen searching him before putting him in the back of a patrol car.

Who is involved?

Citing an official, the Associated Press identified the shooting suspect as Nicolas Cruz, a former student. That news came roughly an hour after the Broward Sheriff's Office announced a suspect was in custody. It's not yet clear whether Cruz is the same man police were seen frisking outside the school.

How many casualties are there?

The Broward Sheriff's Office estimated there are at least 14 gunshot victims. Robert Runcie, superintendent of Broward County Schools, told reporters there are "numerous fatalities," but did not provide a specific figure.

What are authorities saying?

President Donald Trump, Gov. Rick Scott, and Florida Sen. Bill Nelson are among the leaders who have offered their condolences in the wake of the shooting.

