Things to know about the South Florida school shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Multiple people are dead following a school shooting Wednesday at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland, Florida, authorities confirmed.

Broward County Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie told reporters in a televised news briefing that there were "numerous fatalities," but did not go into detail.

Officers on scene took an unidentified individual into custody as of 3:45 p.m. and could be seen searching him before putting him in the back of a patrol car.

Who is involved?

Citing an official, the Associated Press identified the shooting suspect as Nicolas Cruz, a former student. That news came roughly an hour after the Broward Sheriff's Office announced a suspect was in custody. It's not yet clear whether Cruz is the same man police were seen frisking outside the school.

How many casualties are there?

The Broward Sheriff's Office estimated there are at least 14 gunshot victims. Robert Runcie, superintendent of Broward County Schools, told reporters there are "numerous fatalities," but did not provide a specific figure.

So far we have at least 14 victims. Victims have been and continue to be transported to Broward Health Medical Center and Broward Health North hospital. #StonemanShooting — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) February 14, 2018

Superintendent of Broward Public Schools, where high school shooting unfolded: "It's a day you pray every day, when you get up, that you will never have to see" https://t.co/m1sOJWWbmB https://t.co/h5ztWUYntP — The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) February 14, 2018

What are authorities saying?

President Donald Trump, Gov. Rick Scott, and Florida Sen. Bill Nelson are among the leaders who have offered their condolences in the wake of the shooting.

My prayers and condolences to the families of the victims of the terrible Florida shooting. No child, teacher or anyone else should ever feel unsafe in an American school. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 14, 2018

Just spoke with @POTUS about shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. My thoughts and prayers are with the students, their families and the entire community. We will continue to receive briefings from law enforcement and issue updates. — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) February 14, 2018

Praying for everyone at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Just spoke with Broward Undersheriff to ensure they have everything they need. And just spoke to FBI to make sure all federal resources are being made available to help. Will continue to monitor closely. — Bill Nelson (@SenBillNelson) February 14, 2018

