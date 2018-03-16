Shoppers dismayed by closing of Jacksonville Winn-Dixie store

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Shoppers were dismayed by Thursday's announcement that Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of the Jacksonville-based grocery chain Winn-Dixie, plans to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

The company said it has entered into a restructuring agreement in an effort to reduce its debt load. The process will result in the closure of 94 stores, six of them in Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia.

The store No. 80 at 9866 Baymeadows Road, near Southside Boulevard, is the only Winn-Dixie store impacted in Jacksonville.

Shoppers at that Winn-Dixie told News4Jax it will be difficult finding a new place to shop that's just as affordable.

"It’s convenient and I go here all the time, so it just hurts," Travonte Anderson said. "The savings are good and (there's) the Plenty points. Everything is good."

Many shoppers said they'll miss the convenience of the Winn-Dixie.

"If I need simple things, I just go," Emnet Argaw said. "It's easy to pick up."

Winn-Dixie timeline Feb. 22, 2005 - Winn-Dixie declares bankruptcy. Jun. 15, 2006 - Winn-Dixie says it’s planning to emerge from bankruptcy by October after closing 361 stores in a little over a year. Nov. 21, 2006 - Winn-Dixie emerges from bankruptcy, with 400 fewer stores and 24,000 fewer employees. Mar. 9, 2012 - Winn-Dixie shareholders approve a merger with Bil-Lo. Nov. 17, 2016 - Southeastern Grocers converts six Winn-Dixie stores in Jacksonville to Harvey’s. Mar. 15, 2018 - Southeastern Grocers announces a voluntary restructuring that will include the closing of 94 more under-performing stores, including three in Jacksonville, one in Orange Park, one in Gainesville and one in Waycross, Georgia. A store on Beach Boulevard had already been set for closure.

Velton Williams said he's been shopping for years at that Winn-Dixie, which is located down the street from where his family lives.

"A loss of word," Williams said. "I didn't think they'd be closing."

He said he now has to find a new place to shop.

"As far as getting your money's worth, Winn-Dixie has it," Williams said.

He said going to a different grocery store just won't be the same.

Southern Grocers said restructuring its debt load will allow 582 of the company's stores to stay open. The process is expected to be complete within 90 days.

Below is a list of local stores impacted:

Harveys, 3000 Dunn Ave., Jacksonville

Harveys, 1012 Edgewood Ave. N., Jacksonville

Winn-Dixie, 9866 Baymeadows Road, Jacksonville

Winn-Dixie, 248 Blanding Blvd., Orange Park

Winn-Dixie, 2002 SW 34th St., Gainesville

Harvey's, 510 Tebeau St., Waycross, Georgia

