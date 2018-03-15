Winn-Dixie parent company filing for bankruptcy, 94 stores closing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of the Jacksonville-based grocery chain Winn-Dixie, announced plans Thursday to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

The company said it has entered into a restructuring agreement in an effort to reduce its debt load. The process will result in the closure of 94 stores, six of them in Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia.

RELATED: Winn-Dixie may close stores as parent company prepares for bankruptcy

The release went on to say that the restructuring will allow 582 of the company's stores to stay open. The process is expected to be complete within 90 days.

"This course of action enables us to continue writing the story for our company and our iconic, heritage banners in the Southeast," said Anthony Hucker, company president and chief executive officer.

Below is a list of local stores impacted:

Harvey's 3000 Dunn Avenue Jacksonville FL

Harvey's 1012 Edgewood Ave. N Jacksonville FL

Winn-Dixie 9866 Baymeadows Road Jacksonville FL

Winn-Dixie 248 Blanding Blvd. Orange Park FL

Winn-Dixie 2002 SW 34Th St Gainesville FL

Harvey's 510 Tebeau St. Waycross GA​

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.