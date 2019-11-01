Should Duval County's superintendent be elected? Weigh in

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - State lawmakers want to know how the public feels about an elected school superintendent having instead of one chosen by the Duval County School Board.

State Rep. Jason Fischer, a former School Board member, has proposed legislation that would let voters – not board members – have the final say over who runs the school district.

Unsurprisingly, the bill has become a magnet for controversy. Now, the Duval delegation wants to take voters' temperature on it, beginning with a public hearing Friday afternoon.

Currently, the school district is led by Superintendent of Schools Dr. Diana Greene, who was appointed by the School Board. Under the proposal, the role would be filled by election.

State representatives and senators are set to meet at 1 p.m., when they will discuss the proposal and the public will have the opportunity to let their voices be heard.

A number of people are scheduled to speak at the hearing including School Board Chairwoman Lori Hershey, who has been opposed to any change of the system.

