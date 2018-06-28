Son who fled state after mother found dead charged with murder

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The son who left the state after his mother was found dead in Jacksonville last week is back in Jacksonville and charged with murder.

Marcus Heath was arrested after a multistate, high-speed chase of his mother's Mercedes ended in Delaware last Tuesday, the same day Voncile Heath was found dead in a pool of blood in her home on Mossbrook Court, in a Westside neighborhood off Chaffee Road.

The 26-year-old son was initially held as an out-of-state fugitive on a grand theft warrant out of Duval County, Delaware authorities said. When he was returned to Jacksonville, he was also booked in jail Thursday morning with the additional charges of murder and operating a vehicle with a suspended or revoked license.

The chase

According to Delaware State Police, Marcus Heath was spotted on I-95 in Maryland about 4:40 p.m. Tuesday in a stolen, silver 2006 Mercedes-Benz with Florida tags. Police said the car belonged to his mother.

Heath refused to stop for the Maryland trooper trying to pull him over and continued to drive north on I-95 at a high rate of speed, police said. The vehicle continued into Delaware, where it was last seen on I-northbound on 95.

A couple of hours later, someone called 911 to report an empty silver Mercedes-Benz they did not recognize was parked in their driveway.

Officers searched the area around the home and found Heath at about 6:30 p.m., police said. He tried to run but was caught after a short foot chase, authorities said.

