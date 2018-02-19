St. Augustine event to support Parkland victims

ST. AUGUSTINE - With the recent shooting that took the lives of 17 in South Florida, some people are demanding change from the government when it comes to gun laws.

St. Augustine residents will get the chance to air their concerns Monday morning, during an event call #EnoughIsEnough. From 9 a.m to 11 a.m. at Davenport Park, the public is invited out to write letters to the government, requesting gun laws to change. Children are also invited to write cards of sympathy.



People will be able to express any concerns they may have with gun violence in our schools and children can sit at the craft table to make cards.

Attendees can also order t-shirts to support the victims of the Parkland shooting. The shirts are $25 and the proceeds will go to the victims and their families.

The park is located at 180 San Marco Avenue in St. Augustine. More information on the event can be found here.

