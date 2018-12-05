Virginia College is closing for good, students say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - For-profit school Virginia College is shutting its doors, according to students at the Jacksonville campus and multiple published media reports.

The students at the campus on Beach Boulevard at University Boulevard told News4Jax on Wednesday that their last day of class will be Friday.

According to Inside Higher Ed, the school lost its accreditation in May, and has been appealing the decision.

News4Jax has not heard back from the corporate office to confirm the closure, but media outlets nationwide have reported closures of other campuses, including in Birmingham, Alabama, Greenville, South Carolina, and Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Students at the Virginia College campus in Jacksonville left the campus frustrated Wednesday after they said they got word their school is shutting down for good.

Throughout the afternoon, students could be seen coming in and out, getting their transcripts and trying to figure out how they're going to finish their programs.

They said the closure came as a surprise to them and their teachers. One student sent News4Jax photos showing empty rooms and the front desk unattended.

Hannah Garcia said she started her school day as usual Wednesday but when she got back from a coffee break, Jacksonville police were parked out front and there a ruckus going on inside.

"We were, like, 'What is going on?' Everybody is crying, cursing," Garcis said. "One of our classmates was, like, 'Did you not hear?' And we were, like, 'Hear what?' And they said that this Friday for medical assistants, that there is no more school for us, that they're closing down due to financial problems."

With only one class left to go, Garcia said the news came as a shock. She was set to start job hunting in just a few months.

"I cried," she said. "I was very upset and I didn't know how to feel. I got so sick to my stomach."

She wasn't the only one.

"It's just unannounced," student Leticia Santiago said. "I am confused about why all of a sudden do it at the Christmas holiday. Why couldn’t they wait for next year to let the students finish the remaining part of their program?"

Virginia College offers courses in fields including business administration, cosmetology, culinary arts, health care and information technology.

Virginia College is a holding of Birmingham-based Education Corporation of America, one the country's largest for-profit college operators that owns more than 75 campuses, according to AL.com.

News4Jax's sister station KSAT-TV also reported Wednesday that Brightwood College, which is also operated by Education Corporation of America, campuses in San Antonio, Texas, have closed their doors.

Education Corporation of America sent KSAT the following statement in response to the nationwide campus closures:

After many years of training students for new careers, it is with a heavy heart that today we announce that Education Corporation of America (ECA) is closing all its career colleges effective with the completion of the current module or term for most students. We will work with students to ensure access to their transcripts so they can complete their studies at another school. We are proud of our thousands of graduates who have entered the workforce with skills they acquired at our schools along with our faculty and staff who have shown unwavering support for our students. This is not the outcome that we envisioned and is one that we recognize will have a dramatic effect on our students, employees, and many partners."

As of early Wednesday evening, News4Jax was still waiting to hear back from the college's corporate office.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.