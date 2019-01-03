News

Support pours in for JSO officers, man injured in chase

By Ashley Harding - Reporter

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Support from surrounding law enforcement agencies is pouring in for two officers injured Wednesday afternoon in a chaotic crime spree. They were struck by a stolen vehicle driven by a suspect fleeing an armed robbery at a business on Mayport Road, police said.

An 84-year-old carjacking victim and the suspect were also hospitalized after the pursuit that ended in a crash.

People shared their messages of support on social media, and Oak Harbor Church, where the carjacking victim attends, is holding a prayer vigil at 6 p.m. Friday at 2765 Florida A1A.

