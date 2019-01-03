Support pours in for JSO officers, man injured in chase

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Support from surrounding law enforcement agencies is pouring in for two officers injured Wednesday afternoon in a chaotic crime spree. They were struck by a stolen vehicle driven by a suspect fleeing an armed robbery at a business on Mayport Road, police said.

An 84-year-old carjacking victim and the suspect were also hospitalized after the pursuit that ended in a crash.

People shared their messages of support on social media, and Oak Harbor Church, where the carjacking victim attends, is holding a prayer vigil at 6 p.m. Friday at 2765 Florida A1A.

Our thoughts are with all those involved in today’s events. Wishing for a speedy recovery for the @JSOPIO injured. Great work by all the officers involved in apprehending this dangerous suspect. @NeptBchPolice @JaxBeachPD — Atlantic Beach PD (@AtlanticBeachPD) January 3, 2019

We 2nd the Chief’s sentiment, effective multiagency response is directly linked to good officers and good training.

Great job to all agencies involved. Hearty prayers to the officers injured for a quick and full recovery. @JSOPIO @AtlanticBeachPD @NeptBchPolice @FLHSMV https://t.co/sq4mVxb3hz — FHPJacksonville (@FHPJacksonville) January 3, 2019

Rough last year for @JSOPIO and its members. Rough start to 2019. Grateful our officers are alive. Praying for them and the innocent victim injured during this senseless crime. #BackTheBlue https://t.co/laR4vxaLNZ — Steve Zona (@szonajaxfop) January 3, 2019

Please pray for the injured and especially our brother in Christ and member of Oak Harbor Church - First Family. Severe injuries and long recovery ahead. We are having a prayer meeting at OHBC on Friday at 6pm for him as well as for the officers and... https://t.co/2meX5VNcC4 — GameDay Church (@GameDayChurch) January 3, 2019

