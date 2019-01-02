Officer injured after robbery, shooting at Mayport Road business

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. - A police officer was injured Wednesday afternoon in a crash during the pursuit of a suspect in a robbery, shooting and kidnapping at a business on Mayport Road, near where A1A splits off to the village of Mayport.

Click on play button above to watch live Sky4 aerials of crash scene

News4Jax was told an officer was injured when his vehicle was in a crash during the pursuit. The officer was taken to Memorial Hospital.

The suspect's vehicle eventually struck a pole on St. Johns Bluff Road near Atlantic Boulevard and burst into flames. The condition of the occupants of that vehicle was not immediately known.

Atlantic Beach said the robbery was of an internet cafe on Mayport Road. It wasn't known if the kidnapping victim was from that scene or somewhere else.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.