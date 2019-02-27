Jacksonville police: Man sought in Circle K robbery

Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man involved in a strong-arm robbery at a Circle K gas station, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday.

The robbery happened Feb. 15 at the Circle K on Sportsman Club Road, near Pritchard Road and Interstate 295.

The man entered the business, walked around the counter, pushing the clerk, then took money from the register and left, according to JSO.

The man is believed to be traveling in an older white GMC Envoy, police said.

Anyone who recognizes the man pictured in the surveillance images released by JSO or who has information about the case is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward of up to $3,000, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

