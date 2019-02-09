Suspicious item deemed safe near Jewish Center in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., - A suspicious item caused the closure of San Jose Blvd. at Haley Road for hours Saturday morning, but the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has given the all-clear.​

San Jose Boulevard is open. The item was determined to be not a safer concern or hazard. Thank you everyone for your patience. https://t.co/qNQ1CCcpAu — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) February 9, 2019

​​​​​​Bowl America was on lockdown. People inside said they were told there was a bomb threat at a Synagogue in the area, but the lockdown is over now.

One man said he works at the Jacksonville Jewish Center and found what looked to be a 2 foot long black safe near the building just before 8 a.m. Saturday and called the police.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office also collaborated the man's story then the bomb squad deemed the situation safe.

Both northbound and southbound lanes of San Jose Blvd. were closed at Haley Road for hours causing major traffic jams.

The closure has caused massive traffic backups on 295 North. You should try to avoid the area if possible. You can see the traffic jam from this Department of Transportation camera below.

