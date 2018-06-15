JSO: Domestic dispute leads to Sandalwood SWAT standoff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police have blocked off Calvary Boulevard and the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office SWAT team can be seen around a home in the Sandalwood neighborhood off Alden Road, just west of Kernan Boulevard, after a domestic incident was reported Friday afternoon.

Officers responded about 3:30 p.m. to a report of a domestic dispute at a home on Calvary Boulevard.

Sheriff's Office Lt. Steve Mullen said a man called police, saying he'd had an argument with his wife and was distraught.

When officers arrived, Mullen said, the man threatened to harm himself and officers, and then retreated into the house. The Sheriff's Office SWAT team was then called.

As of 5:30 p.m., police said, the man was in the house alone, and his preteen son was safe and was with grandparents.

Police said they don't know where the man's wife is, and they've had no contact with her.

Mullen said the SWAT team made phone contact with the man, who is considered suicidal, but that ceased.

The Sheriff's Office said Calvary Boulevard is blocked off and Alden Road at Walkers Glen Lane is blocked off until further notice.

