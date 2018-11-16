Walmart faces backlash over 'Shotgun Shell Holiday Lights'

Walmart is facing backlash over shotgun shell-themed holiday lights.

The set of 10 Red and Green Shotgun Shell Christmas Lights were selling for $21.99 online, but appeared cheaper in store.

When News4Jax clicked the online link on Friday, the lights were no longer available.

"Sorry... The page you are looking for could not be found. Go to Walmart.com.," the website said.

CBS Philly said that some say the lights promote gun violence.

“Cause nothing says #MerryChristmas or #Jesus like violence-inspired holiday lights,” a Twitter user wrote in reaction to the lights.

Some people are boycotting the company. Others think the lights are fine, and have shown interest in buying them.

I went to #Walmart today to see for myself and yep - shotgun shell Xmas lights. Cause nothing says #MerryChristmas or #Jesus like violence-inspired holiday lights. 😞



The pervasive gun culture is tough, but so are @MomsDemand pic.twitter.com/otpYRKEt94 — Rebecca N (@ProfessorBec) November 12, 2018

News4Jax found that Walmart offerers different types of gun-related holiday lights. All say they are out of stock.

