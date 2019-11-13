Taylor Rose Williams' mother has been arrested. What could be next?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Following the discovery of human remains in the search for Taylor Rose Williams, Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams on Tuesday announced the arrest of the 5-year-old's mother, Brianna Williams.

The missing girl's mother was arrested on charges of child neglect and giving false information to investigators in the search for her daughter. Brianna Williams, the sheriff said, was flown earlier in the day from Naval Air Station Jacksonville to UF Health hospital to be treated after either overdosing or ingesting an unknown substance.

"Security was surrounding her as she was rolled into the hospital," Jefferson said. "They will put a police hold on her even though she's hospitalized. She's just there for medical treatment. She cannot go anywhere. She can't be released on her own."

The remains, which were discovered in Alabama, might be of the missing girl, the sheriff said.

"Hopefully the medical examiner's report will shed some light on that, because they're going to make a determination on the manner and the cause of death," Jefferson said.

Investigators will also determine where the homicide occurred, Jefferson said.

"If it happened in Alabama, Alabama has to investigate." he said. "But if it's the other way around, JSO (Jacksonville Sheriff's Office) will be the primary."

According to Jefferson, Brianna Williams will be immediately transported to the jail after she's released from the hospital. She will then go before a judge.

"They'll have a bond hearing," Jefferson said. "I think it would be determined that she's a flight risk, so, either her bond will be set really high or she'll receive no bond at all."

Jefferson said good work by police and support from the Jacksonville community are both reasons for fast developments in the case of the missing girl.

"You had hundreds of officers out the very first day looking for this 5-year-old. You had strangers looking for this 5-year-old. You had everybody and their mother out looking," Jefferson said. "It's just good police work with all of the agencies."

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.