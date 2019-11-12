Authorities to give update in Alabama search for Taylor Rose Williams

Searchers for Taylor Rose Williams traveled from Jacksonville to western Alabama on Monday.

DEMOPOLIS, Ala. - Authorities plan to give an update at 10 a.m. ET from Alabama in the expanded search for missing Jacksonville 5-year-old Taylor Rose Williams.

Taylor was reported missing from her family's Brentwood home on Ivy Street at 7:22 a.m. on Nov. 6.

Since then, Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams has said that Taylor's mother, Brianna Williams, has stopped cooperating with the investigation and is now considered a person of interest in her daughter's disappearance.

"We need her cooperation," Williams said in a news conference announcing the deployment of the Urban Search and Rescue Team to Marengo County, Alabama.

Dozens of Jacksonville firefighters and investigators have traveled to Alabama to search for Taylor.

"We absolutely hope to find her alive," Williams said.

Search teams, with the assistance of K-9s and some high-tech tools, plan to search a 25-mile radius around Demopolis, where Brianna Williams has friends, and her hometown of Linden.

News4Jax was told the search Tuesday morning is concentrated around Highway 28 and Marengo County Road 19, near railroad tracks.

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office homicide and missing persons detectives, and 38 members of Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department's Search and Rescue Team traveled to the area.

A command post was set up Monday night at the Demopolis Sport Complex in Alabama, where crews arrived throughout the evening. A few Emergency Preparedness Units and a tanker truck could also be seen.

Police said Brianna Williams' family and that of Taylor's biological father are cooperating in their investigation. Family members told News4Jax that police are searching where Taylor's mother's phone pinged. Police would not confirm that information Monday.

The Sheriff's Office believes Brianna Williams drove her black 2017 Honda Accord to Alabama within the last two weeks and asked anyone who saw her with Taylor recently to call investigators at 904-630-0500. There's a $4,000 Crime Stoppers reward offered for information that leads to Taylor. To be eligible, call 866-845-TIPS.

"The information that drove us to Alabama demanded this response," Williams said.

FBI Jacksonville Special Agent in Charge Rachel Rojas said they are offering any and all assistance, both locally and in Alabama.

"We've called upon several of our skilled teams, including the FBI child abduction response team, the cellular analysis survey team, the evidence response team and many others with legal and technical expertise," Rojas said. "There is a lot of love for Taylor here -- even those who have never even met her," Rojas said. "We want you to know we will do anything we can to bring her home."

