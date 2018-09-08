Teen shot, killed on Jacksonville's Northwest side

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., - A teenager was shot and killed early Saturday morning in Northwest Jacksonville according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police found the unidentified man on Gullege Drive who had multiple gun shot wounds. He was taken to UF Health where died.

Investigators are not sure if the man lived at the home but other people were inside at the time of the shooting. The JSO Violent Crimes Impact Team is now investigating.

Police did not release any suspect information. If you have any information you are asked to call police.

