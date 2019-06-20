Theft ring stole least $83K in merchandise from home improvement stores

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - At least four people have been arrested in connection with a string of thefts of power tools from several Lowe's and Home Depot stores in Jacksonville.

Nicole Arnette, 34, Samantha Cowles, 31, Brian Hudson, 41, and Keith Wright, 28, face charges of grand theft and organized fraud in connections with robberies of stores on the Southside, Westside, Northside, Jacksonville Beach, Mandarin, East Arlington and Regency. According to reports obtained by News4Jax, at least $83,000 worth of merchandise was stolen between December 2017 and December 2018.

In one case from the Home Depot on Lane Avenue, a customer reported seeing Wright leaving with stolen merchandise and tackled him in the parking lot. Police said Wright ran from the scene and the merchandise was recovered.

Arnette was arrested May 1 on multiple counts of grand theft and is being held on $255,100 bond. Hudson and Wright were arrested Wednesday, also on multiple grand theft charges.

Both are held on $136,000 bond.

Cowles was arrested Wednesday and charged with petty theft and dealing in stolen property.

Wright was also arrested for retail theft last year. He pleaded guilty to stealing two nail guns from the Home Depot in Jacksonville Beach and spent a month in jail.

