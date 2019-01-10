It's official! Tim Tebow gets engaged to Miss Universe

It’s official: Tim Tebow is off the market, ladies and gentlemen.

The former Florida Gator and Heisman Trophy winner posted a series of photos on Instagram on Thursday showing him proposing to his now-fiancée, 2017’s Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters.

Tebow, a former star at Nease High School, has reportedly been seeing Nel-Peters for about two years.

“Thank you for saying YES and making me the happiest man in the world. You’re the love of my life, and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you,” Tebow wrote.

“Any dreams I’ve ever had, you’ve exceeded them all! I love you and I can’t wait to spend forever with you,” said Nel-Peters.

While this may seem like bad news for any jilted Gators fans who hoped they would be the ones to marry Tebow, we couldn’t be more thrilled for the happy couple.

