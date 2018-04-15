Jacksonville woman hurt when tree cuts through mobile home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville woman has been rushed to the hospital in serious condition after a tree fell on her mobile home during afternoon storms Sunday.

It happened on Noroad on the Westside.

The tree fell over onto the back of the trailer where Misty Powell was sleeping.

Her neighbor said the tree has been close to falling for quite some time and that's exactly what happened as the wind and rain started to pick up around 2:30 p.m. Sunday on the Westside.

Powell’s neighbor said Powell was sleeping in her bed while her baby and husband were in the living room.

The neighbor said she heard a loud bump and Misty screaming.

Paramedics showed up quickly and rushed Misty to UF HEALTH trauma center.

There’s no word on how she’s doing. Misty’s family says they’re praying for the best.

No one else inside of the home was injured.

The family is speaking with the landlord and in the process of figuring out what’s next.



Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.