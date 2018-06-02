Two shot and killed blocks apart in Moncrief

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating two shooting deaths that happened near each other in the Moncrief area on Saturday.

The first call came in around 3:35 p.m. about a woman who was shot on West 15th Street. JSO says a woman in her 40s who was shot multiple times. She was pronounced dead when she arrived at UF Health Jacksonville.

The second shooting was called in at 4:20 p.m on Golfair Boulevard. Police say a man also was shot multiple time. He too was transported to UF Health, where he was declared dead.

The Sheriff's Office did not say if the two shootings were related.

