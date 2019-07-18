Uncle suspected of impregnating missing teen now charged with her murder

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville man suspected of impregnating his teenage niece who disappeared in December has been indicted on first-degree murder charges in the death of the girl and her unborn baby.

Johnathan Quiles has been in jail since January on a felony sexual battery charge related to a different victim, who is also a relative.

Quiles is now charged with murdering Iyana Sawyer, who was five months pregnant when she went missing just before Christmas. According to Florida law, because Sawyer was pregnant, Quiles is also charged with the death of her child.

According to the State Attorney's Office, Quiles is charged with sexual battery in a familial or custodial sex act.

Sawyer's family members have been told the 16-year-old girl died Dec. 19, 2018, the day she never made it home from Terry Parker High School. Her body has not been found.

Quiles had long been considered a suspect in both Sawyer's pregnancy and her disappearance.

The murder charge will not be a surprise to Quiles, who had previously indicated in text messages that he was expecting to be charged in Sawyer's death.

"I love them like my own daughters," Quiles texted an apparent family member. "This is an act of pure desperation to put me away for the rest of my life."

The text was part of evidence obtained from the State Attorney's Office as part of the sexual battery case against Quiles.

The victim in that case said she was babysitting Quiles' 3-year-old daughter when he approached her sleeping on a couch, rubbed her back, removed her clothes and had sex with her. The victim reported the assault to her mother one year after she said it happened.

During a bond hearing earlier this year in that case, prosecutors disclosed suspicions of Quiles' possible involvement in Sawyer's disappearance, accusing him of admitting to a fellow inmate that he may have impregnated Sawyer.

Interrogation video released in April shows a Jacksonville Sheriff's Office detective telling Quiles that his brother told them Quiles admitted to choking Sawyer. The detective said Quiles' brother told them: "She wasn't dying right and it was making Quiles sick looking at her."

Detective: The question for you, Johnathan: Are you a monster? Are you?

Quiles: I’m not a monster. Not at all.

Detective: Look at her face. They need closure.

Quiles: I ain’t gonna look at her face. I’m not a monster. I had nothing to do with her disappearance.

Quiles admitted that Sawyer and other relatives stayed at his home for weeks, but during the interview, he denied having anything to do with the pregnant teen's disappearance.

He told investigators that he was accused of sexual assault by family members when he told them to stop causing conflict with his wife. He denied having sex with Sawyer, saying "I have nothing to hide."

But detectives said they found a love note on Sawyer's computer they believe is about Quiles.

"(Police) were looking on her computer and said they were finding stuff on the computer that she is authoring that's implying a sexual relationship with you," the investigator told Quiles. "It's almost like a love affair."

Documents in the case show investigators also found a love letter, writing, "She's speaking from the dead. Four pages at different times ... professing her love and how she wants to run away and y'all are just going to be that little family."

