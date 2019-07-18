Grand jury indicts 5 for first-degree murder

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Duval County grand jury Thursday handed up indictments, charging five men first-degree murder in five crimes, including the disappearance and death of pregnant high school student, the death of an elderly man who was kidnapped after a robbery, the death of a 5-year-old girl and two shooting deaths.

Johnathan Quiles is charged with two counts of murder counts in the December 2018 deaths of both his 16-year-old niece, Iyana Sawyer, and for her unborn child. He is also charged with one count of sexual battery.

Jonte Harris is charged with murder in the October 2018 child-abuse death of his girlfriend's 5-year-old daughter.

Shawntell Bryant is charged with the January shooting death of Quartz Walden outside an Arlington laundromat.

Lawrence Hall is charged with murder in the January death of 84-year-old Louis Reese, who was kidnapped from Atlantic Beach during a crime spree that began with the armed robbery of an internet cafe. Reese died in a crash as Hall was fleeing police.

Javarius Jackson is charged with murder in the June 2018 shooting death of Danica Odoms that stemmed from an argument over money.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.