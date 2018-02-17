Universal Orlando raising ticket prices

ORLANDO, Fla. - Universal Orlando has raised ticket prices.

Many of the tickets were raised five dollars. Single park admission for one day passes are now $115 and park to park one day admission is $170. Prices could vary on time of year.

But, park goers will be getting more bang for their buck. The park is expanding The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and will be adding other attractions.

This price increase comes days after Disney announced a price increase of their own.

