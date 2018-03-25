Updated appeal filed for Corrine Brown

News4Jax file photo of Corrine Brown being escorted to prison.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - An updated appeal was filed for Corrine Brown on Sunday.

A federal appeals judge in Atlanta initially ruled the congresswoman's first appeal was too long, surpassing the 13,000 word limit, and then gave Brown two weeks to file a new motion.

The revised appeal is about 12,925 words, significantly reduced from the original 16,000.

Brown began serving her five-year prison sentence on Jan. 29 at a minimum-security prison camp in Central Florida.

After being convicted of federal corruption, conspiracy, tax evasion and fraud, she was sentenced to five years in prison and three years probation, with an order to make restitution of $250 per month.

If Brown's conviction is not overturned, she will likely serve 80 percent of her 60-month sentence.

