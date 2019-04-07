Driver injured in USPS vs. semi crash, FHP said

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. - A semi tractor-trailer carrying United States Postal Service mail collided with another semi truck Saturday night, sending the 77-year-old USPS driver to the hospital with serious injuries, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

USPS semi driver, Samuel Dunbar, was traveling eastbound on the I-10 when he rear-ended another semi carrying water heaters at 10:15 p.m.

FHP reported at the time of this crash, all eastbound lanes were slowed around the Nassau county strip, because of a separate accident where a trailer full of hay caught fire.

FHP officials say Dunbar jackknifed his tractor-trailer after encountering the sudden traffic around mile marker 340, causing its cab to separate from the truck's chassis and flip onto its roof. Dunbar's vehicle then struck Tony Jay White's, 27, semi truck, pushing it into the emergency lanes.

White walked away with no injuries, but Dunbar was taken to UF Health Hospital with serious injuries. Dunbar was cited with reckless driving.

