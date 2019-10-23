Vaping devices, cartridges now accepted during Drug Take Back Day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - For the 18th annual National Prescription Drug Take Back Day to be held on Saturday, vaping devices and cartridges were added to the items that may be dropped off for safe disposal.

This one-day event is a partnership of the Drug Enforcement Administration and community groups to make it convenient for the public to rid their homes of potentially dangerous prescription drugs. People can drop off their expired, unused and unwanted pills at sites free of charge, no questions asked. By doing so, they will help prevent prescription drug abuse and theft.

Dozens of locations will be open for drop-offs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Over the last 10 years, the DEA has collected more than 11 million pounds (almost 6,000 tons) of expired, unused and unwanted prescription medications through Take Back Day events.

For the first time, DEA will accept vaping devices and cartridges at any of its drop off locations, although the DEA cannot accept devices containing lithium ion batteries. If batteries cannot be removed prior to drop-off, individuals should consult with stores that recycle lithium ion batteries.

Concerns have been raised across the United States over illnesses and deaths caused by vaping and the high youth vaping initiation rates. In an effort to support a healthy lifestyle and energetic population, especially among America's youth, the DEA said it is is committed to doing all it can to help safely dispose of vaping devices and substances.

As of Oct. 15, more than 4,500 registered law enforcement partners will assist with more than 5,250 registered sites and 135 tribal locations across the country, with more being added each day. (Area locations listed below.) The public can find a nearby collection site at www.DEATakeBack.com or by calling 800-882-9539.

For more information about the harmful effects of youth vaping visit: justthinktwice.gov/facts/vaping-what-you-should-know.

Collection sites in greater Jacksonville area DRUG ENFORCEMENT ADMINISTRATION

AVENUES MALL - BELK PARKING LOT Map NASSAU COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

NASSAU COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE Map FERNANDINA BEACH POLICE DEPARTMENT

FRONT LOBBY Map ST. AUGUSTINE POLICE DEPARTMENT

ST AUGUSTINE POLICE DEPARTMENT Map ST. JOHNS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

WALMART Map PALATKA POLICE DEPARTMENT

PUTNAM COMMUNITY MEDICAL CENTER Map ALACHUA SHERIFF'S OFFICE

GAINESVILLE SENIOR RECREATION CENTER Map ALACHUA SHERIFF'S OFFICE

ALACHUA COUNTY LIBRARY PARTNERSHIP BRANCH Map ALACHUA SHERIFF'S OFFICE

HITCHCOCK'S MARKETS Map GAINESVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT

NORTH FLORIDA REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER Map

