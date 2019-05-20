Vice President Mike Pence to make rounds in Jacksonville Monday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Vice President Mike Pence will be in Florida Monday and Jacksonville will be the first stop on his tour.

Pence will fly into NAS Jacksonville to meet with sailors. He will then stop by the Schultz Center on the Southside. The primary message he will bring here is replacing the North American Free Trade Agreement.

The Trump administration is in the middle of crucial trade talks and Pence is trying to sell the president's plan concerning Canada and Mexico.

One thing the Trump administration has done in just the past week has been to ease some trade restrictions on the two countries.

News4jax political analyst Rick Mullaney said there are reasons for this.

"He's got negotiations on a couple different fronts," Mullaney said. "One is with China and then, ongoing negotiations with Mexico and with Canada. I think the easing of the tariffs with Mexico and Canada is designed to pave a way for a new agreement here in North America, but it's also not to have a two-front negotiation going on when he's involved in such tense negotiations with China."

A new deal with the two countries also needs congressional approval and could impact two key industries in Jacksonville: the auto and aviation industry.

Before his rally Monday, Pence will touch down at NAS Jacksonville and is expected to meet with sailors sometime after 11. a.m.

