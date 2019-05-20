Pence touts benefits of new trade deal to Jacksonville crowd

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Vice President Mike Pence told a group of Jacksonville business owners Monday that a renegotiated trade agreement with Mexico and Canada could benefit local companies.

Pence delivered remarks at a "USMCA: A Better Deal for American Workers" program at the Schultz Center. He's hoping to build support for the deal that is awaiting approval by Congress. The visit is one of a series of America First Policies meetings Pence has held around the country this spring.

"Make so mistake about it: The USMCA is a win for Florida and a win for America," Pence told the supporting crowd. "We are not going to allow an outdated trade deal to hurt American manufacturers or American farmers any longer."

UNCUT: Vice president's remarks at America First event in Jacksonville

Pence joked that Congress does two things right: nothing or overreact, then went on to ask people attending the session to call their elected representatives and urged them to support the deal.

Florida U.S. Sen. Rick Scott and Jacksonville U.S. Rep. John Rutherford, who are both supporters of the plan, spoke prior to Pence's arrival.

"Last week, the Trump administration has done in just the past week has been to ease some trade restrictions on the two countries," Jacksonville said. "I think it will be significant. There are some agricultural issues that we still need to work out. Some season produce issues – but I think that will be settled before it passes."

One of the companies that Pence highlighted is Bold City Heating and Air. Company owner Mirza Pilakovic told News4Jax he has been able to expand his business and training because of steps taken after last year's corporate tax cuts

“I’m excited to be part of this presentation,” Pilakovic said.

Vice President Pence recognizes Mirza Pilakovic in the crowd of Monday's America First event.

