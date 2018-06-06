1st of 4 Town Center Parkway shooting victims identified

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 19-year-old who played football at Lee High School was one of four people shot Tuesday night in a car on Town Center Parkway.

Police said someone pulled alongside a white Toyota Camry just before 11 p.m. and opened fire. Family members told News4Jax that Jercoby Groover was one of three who died after the shooting. Two others police described only as young men died, and a third victim was reported in critical condition early Wednesday morning.

Groover, known as Coby, lived in Orange Park.

Jacksonville homicide detectives have not said what led to the violence, but investigators said at least one person in the second vehicle opened fire before driving off. Investigators were not sure if shots were exchanged between the two vehicles.

Homicide detectives said this does not appear to be a case of road rage.

"It is unusual for this location, however, it could occur anywhere. We aren't sure what the background is," Lt. Craig Waldrup said.

There was no description of the vehicle that sped away or of who fired the shots. Police were looking through video recorded by surveillance cameras in the area, trying to learn more.

While police have not identified any of the victims shot, some family members showed up at the scene overnight to learn more about what happened.

The University of North Florida sent out an emergency alert early Wednesday morning letting students and staff know it happened near the main entrance to campus, but police did not believe the shooting was connected to UNF.

Based on JSO's crime mapping system, in the past six months, within a half-mile radius, there were:

35 thefts

4 assaults

1 vehicle theft/break-in

1 burglary

1 robbery

A woman who shops in the area was upset to learn of the quadruple shooting.

'We're moving pretty soon because of all the crazy crime activity around here," Casie Butzirus said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous, and information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.

