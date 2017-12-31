Viewer shares photos of damaged containers coming into port

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A News4Jax viewer sent us photos of a ship with damaged containers in the St. Johns River.

The Coast Guard tells News4Jax the ship was on the way to Puerto Rico Friday when it lost some of its cargo.

The Coast Guard escorted the ship back to Jacksonville. The Coast Guard says 25 to 30 containers were lost. The containers were not watertight and most likely sank. Hazardous materials were not in any of the lost cargo containers.

