Vigil to remember Edward Waters College student killed in crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Family and friends will hold a vigil Monday night to remember a 19-year-old Edward Waters College student who was killed in a crash late Friday evening in Ponte Vedra Beach.

The memorial service in honor of Alondra Janira Lugo will begin at 7:30 p.m. Monday at Tabernacle of New Beginnings church at 4129 Emerson St. The family said everyone is welcome to attend.

The family said Lugo was heading home from her job at McDonald's when she lost control of her car and crashed into a tree. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 19-year-old passenger was critically injured in the single-vehicle crash, which happened about 11:40 p.m. Friday on A1A near Corona Road.

Lugo, an Englewood High School graduate, was studying criminal justice at EWC. After learning of her death, the school released a statement, saying the second-year student will be missed.

In Memory of Ms. Alondra Janira Lugo Rosario 🕊 pic.twitter.com/DyN8WxTAg7 — Edward Waters Coll. (@ewctigers) October 7, 2019

Lugo's family moved from Puerto Rico to Jacksonville 4 ½ years ago. At this point, the family is making arrangements to get Lugo back home to Puerto Rico for burial. A GoFundMe account has been set up to help with the cost.

