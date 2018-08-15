$100,000 worth of Ramen Noodles stolen in Georgia, police say

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. - A cheap meal turned pricey after deputies say $100,000 worth of Ramen Noodles was stolen in Fayette County, FOX 29 reports.

They are calling it a Ramen Noodle heist.

Fayette County deputies told Fox 29 the 53-foot trailer carrying the noodles was stolen between July 25 and August 1. The freight was stolen at a Chevron store on Georgia Highway 85 north, the station said.

Police are investigating.

