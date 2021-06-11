Lake patrol boat saves four people whose boat was going over a Texas dam

Lake Patrol boat saves four people whose boat was going over a dam (Austin-Travis County EMS)

The video will make your jaw drop.

Four people are safe tonight thanks to first responders who rescued them -- as their boat was going over this dam.

Callers reported the dangerous situation at Austin’s Longhorn Dam Thursday afternoon.

The county’s EMS says people on scene were able to attach the boat to another vessel and lower down life vests.

At one point, the boat partially went over the dam.

EMS says a police patrol boat was able to pull the passengers and their vessel into open water.

Longhorn Dam is 36 feet high, according to the Austin Chronicle.