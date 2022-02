LEE COUNTY, Fla. – Ever wonder what one million mosquitoes look like?

The Lee County Mosquito Control District (LCMCD) posted photos Wednesday of one million mosquitoes piled together.

The mosquitoes are the result of a trapping project that happened on Sanibel Island last summer (2021).

We could have gone our whole lives without seeing this...

Lee County Mosquito Control District (LCMCD)