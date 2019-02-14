'Bomb threat' turns out to be man warning of 'blowing up' bathroom at Home Depot

WICHITA, Kan. - Try explaining this one to the police...

A reported bomb threat turned out to be a man warning of a coming bowel movement, according to a report by KWCH.

The Sedgwick County Communications told KWCH that a 911 call stated that someone may have a bomb at the Home Depot in Kansas.

Police went out to the Home Depot to investigate. That's when a shopper there told staff members they overheard the threat in the store's restroom.

Officers found the "bomb threat" came from a man in a stall warning others about his bowel movement.

"You all need to get out of here because I'm fixin' to blow it up."

Police said it was a misunderstanding... and we're sure everyone had a good laugh.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.