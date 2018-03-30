Peeps-flavored beer unveiled at Texas brewery

HOUSTON - Easter's popular marshmallow candies called "Peeps" are no longer sober!

A Fort Worth, Texas brewing company, The Collective Brewing Project, has rolled out a Peeps-flavored beer for Easter weekend, the brewing company announced.

The brew, "Peep This Collab," is a sour-ale made with Peeps, vanilla, butterfly pea flower, which will turn the beer purple, and a lemon peel -- oh, and edible glitter for that signature Peeps sparkle.

So if you're older than 21 and love beer and Peeps, fans will be able to purchase the brew at The Collective Brewing Project taproom and Lone Star Taps and Caps in Fort Worth and Lewisville.

