VIDEO: Man caught on video licking doorbell for 3 hours

SALINAS, Calif. - There's weird, super-weird and just plain "out there." What happened in California over the weekend is a combination of all three... multiplied by 100.

A man was caught on surveillance video licking a California home's doorbell. If that wasn't odd enough, he did it for three hours.

That's 180 minutes of straight licking.

KION reports the homeowner's were out of town when the licking occurred, but their children were home. The family notified police when they found the video on their home security system.

“I thought I’ve seen it all, but this takes the cake,” said a neighbor.

Police have identified the suspect as Roberto Daniel Arroyo, 33, and say he is still at large.

