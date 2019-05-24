What we know so far about the Yellow Bluff Fire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Yellow Bluff Fire appears to be a complex of many fires, as spot-overs increase as it moves west toward I-95. West of the highway is more wilderness area -- the Seton Creek Preserve and the Four Creeks Wildlife Management Area. Though most of it is considered to be marsh and swamplands, it's not wet enough to keep from catching fire.

“What was holding water two months ago is not holding water on the surface, so those surface fuels are now exposed. They have been curing under the sun -- the hot dry sun. Low humidity cures it all," said FFS Operations Manager Mike Work. "Then once you get fire to it, it burns across the top.”

The Forest Service first reported about 3 p.m. Wednesday that firefighters were working two wildfires off U.S. 17 and Yellow Bluff Road. The north fire had been 100% contained by the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department. The south fire was 40% contained by the Forest Service at that time, but it burned into the marsh. Forestry officials said that fire continued to burn from U.S. 17 west to I-95 and equipment could not access the north and south edges in the marsh.

According to the Florida Forest Service spokeswoman Annaleasa Winter, the fires appeared to have started near the train tracks that run parallel to Main Street, but it was too early to determine whether the fires were started by sparks from a moving train.

"It could have been something thrown out of the train. It could have been exhaust. Sometimes, it is the catalytic converter. Sometimes it’s the friction from the brakes," Winter said. "This time of year, we are going to see more human-caused fires, but people need to be very careful."

The Florida Department of Agriculture is assisting the Forest Service with the investigation into the cause.

As of about 1 p.m. Thursday, according to FFS, the wildfire was estimated at 200 acres in size, but the wildfire doubled in size -- to 400 acres -- in a span of two hours. As of 9 p.m. Thursday, the Yellow Bluff Fire had grown to 450 acres and was 30% contained.

On the ground and in the air, crews are working around the clock to contain the Yellow Bluff Fire. Forestry officials said just before 3 p.m. Thursday that dozer crews were making good progress building fire lines along the south edge between U.S. 17 and I-95. The fire continued to burn up to I-95, causing heavy smoke on the interstate and leading the Highway Patrol to close it in both directions.

"Where it is high and dry, the dozers are working. The aircraft is going to be critical today. The spotter plane is in place and we have the helicopter dropping water," Winter said. "We have more dozers en route. We are going to try and work on improving lines where we can and work on those edges."

Winter told News4Jax late Thursday afternoon that three spots of the Yellow Bluff Fire jumped over I-95 at some point. Dozers then began working spots on the west side of I-95 to try and control those areas.

“The smoke was really thick, you could see it blowing across the interstate and some ashes and embers got over to the other side and did start some new fires," she said.

Fire crews already had a plan in place when that happened.

“We had four pieces of equipment on the west side of 95 just for that reason, pre-staged, so when it happened, we could engage it quickly," Work said. "Plus, with the help of the helicopter, pounded it really quickly and we were able to keep it to 1½ to 2 acres.”

Throughout Thursday afternoon, crews with FFS, FHP and JFRD were fighting flames on the west side of the fire. On the east side, close to where the fire started, they're watching hot spots.

The Forest Service has 29 firefighters battling the wildfire and is using 13 bulldozers and one helicopter. JFRD has roughly 25 firefighters fighting the fire and is using four engines, three tankers and two brush trucks.

News4Jax was told one Forest Service firefighter was injured Thursday after he slipped and fell, and was treated by Nassau County first responders. There was no immediate word on his condition.

According to FFS, no structures were threatened at last check.

“These wildfires can build quickly and can be extremely dangerous, so residents in affected areas should continue to follow directions from state and local officials,” said Commissioner Nicole “Nikki” Fried, whose Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services includes the Florida Forest Service. “With the Memorial Day travel weekend approaching, all travelers should closely monitor the media for updates on safety and I-95’s reopening. We thank our brave Forest Service firefighters for working swiftly to control these wildfires.”

Also on Thursday, according to the Highway Patrol, a 200-acre wildfire was burning in the area of Northeast Gum Swamp Road within the Osceola National Forest in Columbia County -- about 70 miles west of the Yellow Bluff Fire. Drivers are urged to use caution when traveling in that area, as visibility may deteriorate quickly, especially during the nighttime and early morning hours. Drivers are reminded to reduce their speed and utilize low-beam headlights.

