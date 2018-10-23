Will city allow Jacksonville Landing to host post-game party?

The Jacksonville Landing is usually packed with football fans after the Georgia-Florida game.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - As the city gears up for the Georgia-Florida game and the celebrations that take place, one downtown venue might be unusually quiet this year.

The Jacksonville Landing is usually the centerpiece of weekend events and a post-game party, but the city and the Landing are still are at odds over its planned weekend event.

Five days out, there's a chance that the Landing's annual game-day concert, with dancing in the streets that often draws thousands of people, may not happen because the city hasn't given the venue a permit.

The mayor’s staff says the Landing hasn't played by the rules set out last summer, and the two sides are not talking.

"As of this morning, the application for the permit and waiver are still pending," city of Jacksonville Chief of Staff Brian Hughes said Tuesday. "The city has expressed to the folks down there the pathway to get the permit. We have not heard back from them."

The feud isn't sitting well with football fans.

"They need to get over it. They need to work together on it," said Kerrie sessions, who is in town for the game.

On Georgia-Florida game day, Bay Street from the Landing to the stadium is usually full of with activities and people.

The city owns the land the Landing sits on, but Toney Sleiman owns the buildings and manages the property. Mayor Lenny Curry has been at odds with the Sleiman about how the riverfront center is being operated. The mayor's staff says the issue with permits is because of public safety.

The issues.

"Capacity, the amount of alcohol served and ingress and egress in an area that has seen tens of thousands of patrons," Hughes said.

News4Jax asked Sleiman for a response Tuesday, but a spokeswoman for the Landing says all they can say right now is they are hoping this will get resolved before the weekend events. The city said it is hoping for the same thing.

